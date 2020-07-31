The rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and the state slowed slightly Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 1,954 new cases statewide for a total of 122,148, along with 21 additional deaths for a total of 1,924, both counts as of noon Friday.
The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481 reported July 18.
Meanwhile, Forsyth public health officials reported 42 new cases for an overall total of 4,833. The number of deaths in the county remained at 48.
DHHS said 1,229 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses, down 10 from Thursday. The record high of 1,272 was reported Wednesday.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said, as of 4 p.m. Monday, that about 81% of North Carolinians who have contracted COVID-19 are considered recovered.
Forsyth County health officials said that, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, 3,294 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 case count of 1,491.
Guilford County has reported 5,093 cases since mid-March, including 51 new cases Thursday. The number of deaths remained at 142.
There have been at least 19,192 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, representing 15.77% of statewide cases. There have been 316 reported deaths, representing 16.4% of the statewide total.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition has more intensive-care beds in use, at 418, than any other region in the state, as well as the second most inpatient beds in use, at 3,474. Both counts include patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region has the state’s second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU, at 79, down one from Thursday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, at 254, down 25 from Thursday.
