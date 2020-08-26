New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Forsyth County: 37

Forsyth deaths reported Wednesday: 1

Total Forsyth deaths since reporting began in mid-March: 70

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began: 5,952

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,241 (88%)

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday (the latest day available): 255, down by eight from Monday

New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in North Carolina: 1,244. That is about half the highest-ever daily case count in N.C., which was 2481 on July 18.

N.C. deaths reported Wednesday: 36

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 158,985

N.C. tests conducted Wednesday: 15,303

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Tuesday (latest day available): 8% out of 11,312 tests

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Tuesday (latest day available): 1004, up by four from Monday

What stands out: Forsyth County has had fewer than 70 new cases of COVID-19 every day in August. Researchers across the country have said cases numbers are declining. 

