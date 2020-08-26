New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Forsyth County: 37
Forsyth deaths reported Wednesday: 1
Total Forsyth deaths since reporting began in mid-March: 70
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began: 5,952
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,241 (88%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday (the latest day available): 255, down by eight from Monday
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in North Carolina: 1,244. That is about half the highest-ever daily case count in N.C., which was 2481 on July 18.
N.C. deaths reported Wednesday: 36
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 158,985
N.C. tests conducted Wednesday: 15,303
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Tuesday (latest day available): 8% out of 11,312 tests
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Tuesday (latest day available): 1004, up by four from Monday
What stands out: Forsyth County has had fewer than 70 new cases of COVID-19 every day in August. Researchers across the country have said cases numbers are declining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.