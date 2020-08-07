Forsyth County reported one additional COVID-19 related death Friday, bringing the total to 52. The county also had 57 new COVID-19 cases for an overall count of 5,148.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Forsyth cases continue to trend modestly down over the past three weeks.
"That's with consistent, if not a bit of increased, testing," Ohl said.
Ohl expressed concern, however, that there has been increased community spread via family and friends gathering indoors with limited or no mask wearing.
He said the spread became evident following the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday periods. He also said that could be repeated over the Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported there were 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday, down from 1,979 on Wednesday. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18. There have been 132,817 cases statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March.
There were 42 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina for the second consecutive day, raising the overall total to 2,134.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said 1,123 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses, down 24 from Thursday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of those who have contracted COVID-19, are considered recovered.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, 3,853 residents are counted as recovered for an active count of 1,243.
By comparison, Guilford County has reported 5,498 cases since mid-March, including 78 new cases Thursday. The number of deaths is up one to 154.
Surry outbreaks
There have been at least 20,924 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 340 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.9% of the statewide total.
There has been a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Surry County, going from 516 cases and two deaths from mid-March to July 4 to 916 cases and nine deaths as of noon Friday.
It is the largest number of cases for the rural counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Wayne Farms meat-packaging plant in the county contributed to the cases.
DHHS reported Tuesday there have been at least 27 cases, including three deaths, at the PruittHealth nursing home facility in Elkin. Fifteen residents tested positive and three died. Twelve staff members have been infected.
Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said in a statement that, while acknowledging those two outbreaks, "we would assume the majority of the increase in cases is due to widespread community transmission."
"Many people in our county are reluctant to follow guidelines, such as wearing cloth face coverings, maintaining social distance, and following the gathering limitations. These carefree behaviors lend themselves to an increase in cases within our communities."
Community workers
DHHS said Friday it has selected seven additional companies to provide COVID-19 support services in 50 counties, including much of the Triad. Those vendors are projected to hire more than 250 community health workers.
The teams will assist through at least December with medical and social support, including diagnostic testing, primary care, case management, nutrition assistance and behavioral health services.
Curamericas Global, based in Raleigh, will oversee the services in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Surry and Wilkes counties.
The businesses will equip community health workers with personal protective equipment, including face coverings. They will also assist with the NCCARE360 initiative that is addressing non-medical drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation, employment and interpersonal safety.
