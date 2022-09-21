1 COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth County. Case count remains stable, in elevated status.

The latest COVID-19 weekly case count remained in a stable, but elevated, status in Forsyth County with an additional death report, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 872 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 17 was 929, up from a revised 905 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.8%, or 147, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 113,046 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth community levels

For 11 consecutive weeks — and in 14 of the past 16 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth COVID-19 community levels as high.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, the CDC listed Forsyth with 238 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 241 and 247 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 16.2, compared with 15 and 17.8 the previous two reports.

Also, 4.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.2% and 4.3% the previous weeks.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose by one to 18 in the latest DHHS update.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks went up by 10 to 223, while infected residents increased by 15 to 197.

The current outbreak at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. expanded again in cases involving residents (up 21 from previous report to 47) and staff members (up seven to 113).

Arbor Acres has the third largest current statewide outbreak among long-term care centers, trailing Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center with 226 (177 staff, 49 residents) and O’Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center in Wayne County (160 staff, 15 residents).

Meanwhile, DHHS declared outbreaks over at Verra Springs at Heritage Woods (10 residents), and Somerset Court at University Place (two residents).

There have been at least four long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with cases among 28 residents and seven staff (both unchanged from previous report).

Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, 19 residents and 10 staff (both unchanged).

Salemtowne, 15 residents (up one) and 13 staff (unchanged).

The Oaks, 19 residents and 10 staff (both unchanged).

Trinity Glen, 23 staff (up one) and five residents (unchanged).

The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

The Citadel at Winston-Salem, 13 staff and 10 residents (both unchanged).

Trinity Elms, 18 staff (unchanged).

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 37 inmates and three staff, both unchanged from the previous report, and remains the third largest current jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Meanwhile, DHHS determined as over the outbreaks at Davidson County Detention Center (39 inmates) and Stokes County Jail (37 inmates and two staff).

The statewide new case count last week was 18,447, down 8.6% from a revised 20,186 in the previous report.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.