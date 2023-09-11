A $1 million bond has been set for a 47-year-old man charged Sunday with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the sexual assault of a 77-year-old woman in downtown Winston-Salem, police said Monday.
Bryon Shane Martin is being held in Forsyth County Jail where he is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. He appeared before a Forsyth County magistrate Sunday night.
Police reported that officers went to the Shabbytiques store at 831 Reynolda Road about 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault.
Investigators were told that a man had entered the business shortly after it opened, threatened an employee with a hammer and forced her to have intercourse.
Several patrol cars and a K9 team with Winston-Salem police spread out in an area near the eastern edge of Reynolds Park and the West End neighborhood.
Martin was located a short distance away on Canal Street less than two hours after police were called.
“The victim and suspect were not known to one another — this was a random act of violence,” police said in a news release.
Detectives spent part of the afternoon gathering video surveillance from nearby businesses for potential use as evidence.
Police encouraged homeowners to register home-security cameras with the city’s Real Time Crime Center. Access to home cameras, as well as those outside businesses and stores, can help investigators gather leads and make arrests faster.
“Because of the actions of our community members and cooperation, we solved this investigation quickly,” the department said.
