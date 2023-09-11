At least 10 Winston-Salem Police Department vehicles converged on the West End area about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers appeared to set up a perimeter inside West End Boulevard, Northwest Boulevard and North Broad Street as a WSPD K-9 was deployed on the alley-like Canal Street, which runs along Peters Creek.

Merchants along West Boulevard retrieved their outdoor displays as passersby looked on curiously across the street from Hanes Park.