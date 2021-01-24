$1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Forsyth County; prize not claimed yet

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Forsyth County has $1 million to claim.
The N.C. Education Lottery announced Sunday that the ticket was bought at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road. The $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
A second ticket sold in Cary won a $50,000 prize in the drawing.
The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
