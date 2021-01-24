 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Forsyth County; prize not claimed yet
0 comments
top story

$1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Forsyth County; prize not claimed yet

{{featured_button_text}}

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Forsyth County has $1 million to claim.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Education Lottery announced Sunday that the ticket was bought at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road. The $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

A second ticket sold in Cary won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. 

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News