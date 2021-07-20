1 person rescued after crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem

Video from rescue. #wsfire .107 pic.twitter.com/6Y369OblMN— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 20, 2021
Crews in Winston-Salem staged a dramatic high angle rescue from a bridge on westbound Interstate 40 early Tuesday morning.
WGHP/Fox 8 reports a crash left one person with serious injuries. Around 3 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue, just west of Peters Creek on I-40.
The fire department said one person had been rescued. The video appeared to show crews lifting a person onto the bridge from the ground below.
The efforts closed I-40, although traffic was again moving through the area Tuesday by 3 a.m.
