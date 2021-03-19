1 teen found, 1 still missing from Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police located one missing teenager Friday, but officers continue their search for another missing teenager, authorities said,
Justyna Breasi-Chantel Alston, 16, has been found, police said.
Amari Ny'Shae Commodore, 16, is still missing. She was last seen in the 100 block of Laura Avenue, police said.
Commodore has a cognitive condition, authorities said, which prompted the N.C. Center for Missing Persons to issue a Silver Alert in her disappearance.
She is described as a Black girl who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.
Commodore was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information about Commodore's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
