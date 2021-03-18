1 teen found, 1 still missing from Winston-Salem

UPDTATE: Justyna Breasia-Chantel Alston has been located. Police continue to search for Amari Ny'Shae Commodore

***

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two teenagers missing from Winston-Salem.

Amari Ny'Shae Commodore and Justyna Breasia-Chantel Alston were last seen in the 100 block of Laura Avenue, although it was immediately clear when that was.

Both teenagers are believed to have a cognitive condition that puts them in danger, the center said.

Commodore is described as a Black female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weights 190 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Alston is described as a Black female at 5 feet, 4 inches weighing 190 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.