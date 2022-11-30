10% pay boost proposed for high school referees. NCHSAA board hears request, could vote Thursday

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's board of directors could vote as early as Thursday on a request to increase per-game fees for about 7,400 officials and referees statewide.

The board heard a presentation Wednesday from an ad hoc subcommittee formed “to study the high school officiating experience in North Carolina.”

One potential solution proposed to the board was a 10% game-fee increase for all sports, effective Jan. 1.

The report, drawing on a survey taken last summer, was presented by subcommittee chairman Steve Schwartz, a 36-year veteran basketball official in the Triangle.

Officials and referees from nine sports participated in the survey, led by 1,182 in basketball, followed by 1,028 in football, 702 baseball, 600 volleyball, 595 soccer, 593 softball, 224 lacrosse, 173 wrestling and 167 swimming/diving.

Although private, religious and charter athletic departments have their own statewide oversight authorities, they rely heavily on NCHSAA-certified officials and tend to pay the same or modestly higher game fees.

The top-two recommendations from the 25-member subcommittee were:

“An immediate, across-the-board (pay) increase with more regular increases.”

“Doubling down on penalties for poor sportsmanship from everyone — coaches, players, but especially fans. Schools should be incentivized to control this before any official needs to ask.”

Game fees for officials typically are covered by schools' gate receipts and booster club contributions.

"We need to do everything we can for our officials, but we also need to be aware of where the funding for that is coming from," NCHSAA board president Rob Jackson said.

WRAL-TV affiliate HighSchoolOT reported that the NCHSAA's Review & Officiating committee announced a proposal Wednesday to increase per-game fees for all officials for all sports by 10%, rounded up to the nearest dollar and effective Jan. 1.

For some sports, such as basketball, the proposal would eliminate the policy of officials being paid less per game for a doubleheader than they are for a single game. Annual compensation review would be instituted.

The pay-raise request for all high school sports comes as Schwartz told the board that as many as 800 high school basketball officials could chose to not make themselves available for assignments for the period of Jan. 1-14.

Those officials are requesting an increase from $69.50 to $85 for a varsity game, from $105 to $170 for a varsity double-header, and from $59 to $80 for a junior varsity game.

"You know, I don't know if that number is real that was shared with me," Schwartz said.

"Maybe, it's right, maybe it's wrong. It's frightening. Some of these folks are agitated, upset, on edge, anticipating your solution.

"Waiting a few months, the issues uncovered in this survey will get worse."

Report remarks

Schwartz compared officials and referees with public-school teachers and administrators in terms of being not only underpaid, but underappreciated, undervalued and unheard.

He emphasized the fact that officials are independent contractors, and not employees of the NCHSAA.

He told the board that it should be sobering to association members that 53% of the survey respondents indicated they have considered limiting or halting officiating high school sports.

Overall, that represents more than 4,000 current officials.

Schwartz said the board may find itself having to tell more schools, parents and student athletes that their games "won't be played today" because of a lack of officials.

A more drastic potential is schools, particularly in rural areas, having to cancel entire seasons because of the shortage of qualified referees in their area.

Schwartz said the board and association members should be concerned that 55% of survey respondents are ages 55 and older, while 77% are over age 45. Many older referees chose to retire during the pandemic, whether for health reasons or having lost their zeal to officiate.

Schwarz said that at end of a season, most officials are mentally and physically exhausted from the volume of games and stress — asking themselves if they want to come back for another season.

"When we leave, who replaces us?" Schwartz asked the board.

"What is your vibrant, forward-thinking recruitment strategy? Is there one?"

Poor sportsmanship

Poor sportsmanship from fans — foremost parents — coaches and players is cited as a key detriment to retention for younger and older officials alike.

According to the survey, 63% of respondents said that poor sportsmanship would be the top factor in exiting high school officiating, while 51% say the top factor would be “the pay is not what it should be.”

“Young people do not want to officiate because of the abuse,” according to the report.

One potential solution is to ban teams from postseason play if five or more fans are ejected during the regular season.

Schwartz said there are times he questions why he puts up with the poor sportsmanship.

Schwartz suggested that board members "grab a whistle and join us in one game" to see the levels of criticism and abuse that occur in many games.

"Sportsmanship is a long-term fix by you and us, which requires much more than adjustments," Schwartz said.