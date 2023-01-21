10 winter day trips: Spice up the winter months with one or more of these trips

Once the holidays end, winter often spirals into a season of blahs. To shake the doldrums, we’ve come up with a list of day trips suited for mild temperatures.

￼Ski fun for the non-skier

Don’t ski but want to enjoy the scenery and ski vibe? No worries. There’s still lots of fun to be had at the ski resorts in the Boone area. Both Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain offer tubing and Sugar and Appalachian Ski Mountain have ice skating.

Beech Mountain also has a brewery, Beech Mountain Brewing, which is in the midst of its annual winter music series for those interested in stretching their day trip into an over-nighter. All three of the ski spots have specials throughout the winter for folks interested in learning to ski. Appalachian Ski, in particular, is known for teaching beginners. It’s also the easiest of three to get to from Winston-Salem.

￼Booker T. Washington/Smith Mountain Lake Hike

Explore the birthplace of Civil Rights leader and intellectual Booker T. Washington at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy, Va., about two hours north of Winston-Salem off U.S. 220, south of Roanoke, Va. The former plantation of James and Elizabeth Burroughs, the monument is a spread of nearly 200 acres that includes reconstructions of farm buildings and log cabins. Washington was born in such a log cabin in 1856 to a woman who was enslaved as the plantation’s cook.

The grounds of the monument include short trails that wind past the buildings and a farm and garden area with plenty of historical information that describe the hardships that young Washington faced. Visit https://www.nps.gov/bowa/index.htm for more information.

If you have some time, swing by Smith Mountain Lake State Park, about 40 minutes away, and stroll on some of the 12 miles of trails inside the park. Most of the trails are less than a mile in distance and hug the shoreline of the lake.

￼Frescoes on the Ben Long Trail

The frescoes of artist Ben Long IV are peppered throughout the state, forming a trail outside the bounds of a day trip. However, a jaunt up U.S. 421 to Ashe and Wilkes counties will take just a few hours. Start at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 400 Beaver Creek School, West Jefferson, to view three frescoes behind the altar of the small church — Mystery of Faith, John the Baptist and Mary Great with Child.

Not far away, in Glendale Springs, sits Holy Trinity, 120 Glendale Springs Road, and its fresco, the Last Supper. Head back down U.S. 421 to Wilkesboro for a final stop at St. Paul’s, a charming Episcopal Church that sits atop a hill overlooking the town. A common area connecting a newer and older part of the church features two frescoes depicting the story of St. Paul. The church is at 206 W. Cowles St., Wilkesboro. Walk the labyrinth outside the church before heading back home. The frescoes at St. Paul’s are open for viewing Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

￼Floyd Country Store

Drive two hours north, up the winding state road 8 and spend an afternoon in Floyd, Va., a funky mountain hamlet with just the right mix of hippies and hayseeds. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, music flows out of the Floyd Country Store, an old-timey general store that doubles as a cool music venue.

A stop on Virginia’s music heritage trail, known as The Crooked Road, the country store has America Afternoons on Saturday and afternoon jams on Sunday. It also includes a cafe that serves a variety of food, from BLTs to hummus wraps.

Visit www.floydcountrystore.com for hours.

￼Yadkin Memorial Park

A gem of a park tucked among the backroads of Yadkin County, the Yadkin Memorial Park at Lake Hampton offers a lot of diversions, including fishing, kayaking, disc golf, hiking and an area fenced off as a dog park. Opened in 2014, the park has about five miles of well-maintained walking trails through the woods.

For a nice leg-stretcher, check out the Ashley Ladd Trail, a four-mile out-and-back trail with beautiful views of Lake Hampton during the winter. It’s a pretty easy trail with some benches along the path, but there are a few inclines and declines. The park also has picnic shelters and a sweet playground if the kids need to ramble about.

Visit https://nc-yadkincounty.civicplus.com/407/Yadkin-Memorial-Park for all the details.

￼Blowing Rock WinterFest

As if anyone needs a reason to escape to Blowing Rock, the town’s 25th annual WinterFest will be Jan. 26-29. Started as a way to shake the winter blahs and show off the area’s pristine scenery, the action-packed weekend has events for kids and families, shopping, food and arts. Some highlights include a festival of lights and bonfire at Chetola Resort, free admission to the town’s art and history museum, a polar plunge, chili cookoff, a beer garden and curling.

Not to be missed is the Ice Stroll that will take visitors past a dozen ice sculptures placed in front of various businesses.

Some activities are ticketed so be sure to check out https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/ before heading out.

￼2023 Battle of Guilford Courthouse Reenactment

For a dose of history and a break from college basketball, head to Country Park in Greensboro, for the annual reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse on March 11-12 at 2 p.m., each day. Brace yourself for the bang and boom of cannon and musket fire. Living history reenactors and vendors will be set up at the park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 12. The reenactment is meant to accurately show the military tactics and camp life of those Revolutionary War soldiers who battled Lord Cornwallis’ troops 243 years ago near what is now Guilford Courthouse, a National Military Park.

Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/country-park/battle-of-guilford-courthouse.

￼Carter Falls and wine!

Elkin is quietly emerging as one of Northwest North Carolina’s most outdoorsy and artsy small towns. Just 45 minutes or so from Winston-Salem, Elkin has a number of trails from which to choose. A favorite is the hike to Carter Falls, a 60-foot cascade that for years was unknown to many folks because it sat on private land.

Built and maintained by the Elkin Valley Trails Association, this particular five-mile hike begins at Grassy Creek Vineyard & Winery, 235 Chatham Cottage Road, State Road. It’s an easy stroll to the falls, which offer plenty of space to have a snack and unwind. Upon return, celebrate your afternoon in the woods with a glass of wine from Grassy Creek in its beautiful setting.

This website will give you more info on the trail and winery: https://www.grassycreekvineyard.com/trail.

￼Hillsborough dirt track hike

Occoneechee Speedway, one of the first two tracks to open for NASCAR’s inaugural season in 1949, has been turned into fun one-mile walking trail in Hillsborough, allowing folks to walk along a path where Junior Johnson and Fireball Roberts once captured checkered flags. Remnants of those old racing days remain, including raised banks at turns and old racecars. The Eno River is visible for much of the walk.

Though there is ample parking at the entrance, you can get more steps in by starting at the town’s River Walk. A good place to pick up the trail is the Weaver Street Market, 228 S. Churton St. From here, you can get in about three miles.

￼Great skates

Tap into your inner-child and strap on some ice skates at two locations — Joel Coliseum Annex, 414 Deacon Blvd., or the Greensboro Ice House, 6119 Landmark Center Blvd., Greensboro.

Both venues offer public skating hours throughout the week and offer skate rentals and lessons.

For skating in Winston-Salem, visit https://wsfairgrounds.com/ice-skating/ and for Greensboro, visit