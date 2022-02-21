100% green energy in NC would cut costs, spark job growth, study says

A complete shift to renewable energy in North Carolina by the middle of the century would cut the cost of electricity by more than half and lead to a net gain of more than 200,000 long-term jobs in the state, according to a study by Stanford University researchers.
The projections for the state by researchers at Stanford’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering largely mirror the project's national findings.
They also are a broadside against claims from skeptics who insist a wholesale shift to green energy is neither feasible nor sustainable, some North Carolina environmental advocates say.
“Fossil fuel companies like Exxon and their political supporters say that switching to renewable energy will ruin our way of life,” said Bill Blancato, a Winston-Salem lawyer who serves as regional coordinator for North and South Carolina at Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an international environmental organization. “That's just not true. Powering our cars and homes with renewable energy will reduce consumers' energy costs, create jobs and be good for the environment.”
In North Carolina in 2050, the Stanford researchers predicted, a 100% transition to renewable energy would:
• Keep the state's electrical grid “stable” 100% of the time
• Create 207,000 more long-term full-time jobs than are lost
• Save 1,630 lives from air pollution per year
• Reduce energy demands by 52.7%
• Reduce annual energy costs by 52.4% (from $56.5 billion to $26.9 billion)
All about the grid
The Stanford scientists focused on how to meet projected energy demands every 30 seconds across the United States in 2050 and 2051, with no blackouts, while using power generated only by wind, water and the sun.
Failure to meet the 30-second requirement anywhere in the nation would shut down the simulation.
That was a crucial distinction for the study’s authors, who noted California blackouts in the summer of 2020 and widespread winter outages in Texas a year ago were often blamed on “the growth in renewable electricity and its intermittency.”
A report from three California agencies found that a failure to prepare for predictable historic heatwaves caused by climate change was to blame for rolling blackouts in 2020. State regulators also failed to instruct utilities to set aside sufficient power supplies for use at night, when solar panels went offline, the agencies reported.
In Texas, “low temperatures caused natural gas, coal, nuclear, and wind electricity generators to fail, with natural gas being the largest source of electricity and failure,” the report says.
At least 246 deaths were reported as a result of last February's Texas winter storms.
Stockpiling energy for such extreme weather events is critical in preventing grid failure and subsequent outages, the study’s authors stress.
They say pooling and refreshing stores of high-capacity batteries when energy availability is at its highest will create reserves for when demand is greatest — or when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun is not shining.
In North Carolina, weather variability will add another layer of insulation against grid strain, according to the study.
“This is helped by the fact that, during cold storms, winds are stronger and wind/solar are complementary in nature,” the authors explain.
Replicating ‘real world’
The study makes both broad and highly specific assumptions to reach conclusions about what will happen nearly three decades from now, something the authors are careful to concede when they note several “uncertainties,” including “whether the models used here can replicate the real world.”
The outcomes assume that in 2050, all U.S. vehicles on the road are either electric or powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and count on the electrification of all building heating and cooling systems, appliances, indoor and outdoor power equipment, and other devices that run on fossil fuels.
The authors also make detailed projections about energy generation from rooftop solar panels (on homes, as well as commercial and institutional buildings), utility-scale solar arrays, and both onshore and offshore wind turbines.
In addition, they rely on the ability of regional electrical grids to share power at critical times.
For North Carolina, the study’s timeframe dovetails with the latest climate change executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in January. It calls for a 50% reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, and “net-zero” emissions no later than 2050.
The timeline also aligns with the most recent decarbonization goals set by Duke Energy.
The company says it has reduced direct greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation by 44% from 2005 levels, and that it is on pace to achieve goals of at least a 50% reduction by 2030 and to reach “net-zero” by 2050.