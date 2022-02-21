100% green energy in NC would cut costs, spark job growth, study says

The outcomes assume that in 2050, all U.S. vehicles on the road are either electric or powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and count on the electrification of all building heating and cooling systems, appliances, indoor and outdoor power equipment, and other devices that run on fossil fuels.

The authors also make detailed projections about energy generation from rooftop solar panels (on homes, as well as commercial and institutional buildings), utility-scale solar arrays, and both onshore and offshore wind turbines.

In addition, they rely on the ability of regional electrical grids to share power at critical times.

For North Carolina, the study’s timeframe dovetails with the latest climate change executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in January. It calls for a 50% reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, and “net-zero” emissions no later than 2050.

The timeline also aligns with the most recent decarbonization goals set by Duke Energy.