$100 incentive to get vaccinated: Set of four $25 gift cards for people over 18 who get their first dose, Forsyth County health officials say

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses gift cards, student vaccinations.

The $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available again Tuesday, but again on a limited supply basis, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Monday.

The state began offering a set of four $25 gift cards on Aug. 4 as added encouragement to people ages 18 and up to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The gift cards are scheduled to be available through Aug. 31, or until the supply runs out — which happened quickly on Aug. 4 in Forsyth.

The health department did not specify Monday how many gift cards it received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We have enough cards for the next few days and will be receiving more later this week," said Joshua Swift, the county's health director.

DHHS officials said increasing the value of the gift cards is designed to encourage more unvaccinated North Carolinians to begin the vaccine regimen as the delta variant continues to spread locally and statewide.

The gift cards remain available for non-commercial drivers who take someone to receive their first dose. Drivers will receive one cash card per trip.