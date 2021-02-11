100-year-old escaped Nazi-occupied Paris, fought for French Army. He’s lived on 4 continents and now calls Winston-Salem home.

At age 100, Andre Roche of Winston-Salem still finds time to participate in a literacy program at the Robinhood Road Family YMCA.
"He always wanted to learn something," said Ellen Gallimore, the program's director. "He knows history so well."
Roche, who was born in France, graduated from the Y's literacy program but keeps working with a tutor to improve his English skills. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he would walk to the Robinhood Road Y for his classes.
Gallimore was among about 30 of his family members and friends to stage a drive-by birthday celebration for Roche last Saturday.
"It was a surprise, a very happy surprise," Roche said. "I'm happy I could reach 100, and that I could reach it in good shape."
Roche's birthday celebration was held in the amphitheater at The Village of Brookberry Farm in the city's western section. Roche actually turned 100 on Sunday; he was born on Feb. 7, 1921 in Paris.
"I'm very happy to be in Winston-Salem," Roche said.
Roche attributed his longevity to genetics, having an active lifestyle and playing sports. He participated in competitive sailing, which he described as a hard sport.
"In my family, people live very long," Roche said.
Herve Roche, 73, Andre's son, said his father speaks French, Spanish and English. He agreed with his father that genetics is an important factor for his longevity.
"With living 100 years, you have plenty of time to see things," Herve Roche said of his father.
During his 100 years on Earth, Andre Roche has lived on four continents.
He lived in Paris until the beginning of World War II, then then moved to Bordeaux, a city in southwestern France.
Roche and like other French people endured the surrender of France in June 1940 to Nazi Germany. The German Army then occupied most of France.
In 1942, Roche escaped from France by traveling to Spain.
"In Spain, they put me in jail for three months," Roche said.
Roche then traveled to Morocco, where he enrolled in a military academy and later joined the Free French Forces as a second lieutenant. His unit participated in the Allied invasion of southern France in August 1944, fought through the country into the Alsace region in eastern France and invaded Germany.
"I was wounded four times in Germany," Roche said.
After the war, he stayed in the French Army for several years. Roche lived in Germany and in Morocco, reaching the rank of first lieutenant.
After he was discharged, he traveled to Venezuela, where some family members were already living.
During the 1950s, the country had a strong economy.
"There was work for everybody," Roche said.
Roche had many jobs during his 60 years in Venezuela, he said, including working as an insurance broker for 20 years in Caracas, the country’s capital. Afterward, he moved to the United States, to live with his son, first in Atlanta, and then in Winston-Salem. Roche has lived in Winston-Salem since January 2015.
Cristina Roche, Andre's daughter-in-law, said that her father-in-law is a great man.
"He's a lovely person that loves life," Cristina Roche said. "It's nice to celebrate him."
