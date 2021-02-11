100-year-old escaped Nazi-occupied Paris, fought for French Army. He’s lived on 4 continents and now calls Winston-Salem home.

Herve Roche, 73, Andre's son, said his father speaks French, Spanish and English. He agreed with his father that genetics is an important factor for his longevity.

"With living 100 years, you have plenty of time to see things," Herve Roche said of his father.

During his 100 years on Earth, Andre Roche has lived on four continents.

He lived in Paris until the beginning of World War II, then then moved to Bordeaux, a city in southwestern France.

Roche and like other French people endured the surrender of France in June 1940 to Nazi Germany. The German Army then occupied most of France.

In 1942, Roche escaped from France by traveling to Spain.

"In Spain, they put me in jail for three months," Roche said.

Roche then traveled to Morocco, where he enrolled in a military academy and later joined the Free French Forces as a second lieutenant. His unit participated in the Allied invasion of southern France in August 1944, fought through the country into the Alsace region in eastern France and invaded Germany.

"I was wounded four times in Germany," Roche said.