$10M for North Wilkesboro Speedway? Supporters of track say, 'yes, please.'

But of what sort? Modifieds such as those run by locals at Bowman Gray? ARCA? The Camping World Truck Series? Or perhaps the Big Daddy NASCAR Cup Series itself?

“I don’t know. You hear rumors,” Settle said.

A series of races, perhaps as many as five in a season from one of the smaller divisions, could mean as much as $40 million to the local economy. “That’s the whole area, not just North Wilkesboro,” he said.

Settle is smart enough (and old enough) to remember what racing meant to the bottom line and the sense of civic pride. That’s why he was among the first to say he’d support the requirement of a local match of $1 for every $4 in American Rescue Plan funds.

“We’d have to put in a percentage match,” he said. “That’s no problem for our county. We’ve been smart with our money.”

(Some of which comes in the form of relief to cities and counties from the federal government.)

Settle is also smart enough to know that as things stand, Cooper’s plan requires legislative action.

No doubt he heard Rep. Elmore when he said last month “it’s just a proposal, a lot of moving pieces. But I hope it will hold.”