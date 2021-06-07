$10M for North Wilkesboro Speedway? Supporters of track say, 'yes, please.'

Without question, state Rep. Jeffrey Elmore didn’t intend to direct a firehose of cold water at the boiling cauldron of excitement building in Wilkes County over the prospect of new spending to refurbish an old racetrack.
It just seemed that way.
“It is very exciting,” Elmore said during a legislative update for constituents videotaped from his desk. “But at this point it’s just a proposal from the governor. It will have to work through the General Assembly.
“We have our priorities, too.”
Certainly that’s true.
But it’s difficult to imagine that the legislature, no matter who’s in charge, would thumb it’s collective nose at a proposal by Gov. Roy Cooper to spend $30 million — couch change in some $5.7 billion in federal money coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan — to overhaul storied race tracks.
Just listen to some of the local decision-makers who’ve been ready for good since the day in 1996 that the North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted its last bigtime race, and Wilkes County lost a little piece of its heart.
A place on the map
Anyone who’s made the drive up U.S. 421 has seen the Speedway. It’s impossible to miss rising as it does a literal stone’s throw above the highway heading into North Wilkesboro.
Along with a handful of other iconic small-town tracks — think Rockingham, Darlington and Martinsville — the old Speedway signified (and dignified) big time stock-car racing.
Of course, it helped immensely that one of the sport’s biggest names was a local. Junior Johnson, of Ronda, bridged NASCAR’s bootlegging origins and a glamorous era paved with bottomless sponsorship money from the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. that cemented its place in the American sporting scene.
Thanks in part to author Tom Wolfe, who wrote a story for Esquire magazine in 1965 called “The Last American Hero is Junior Johnson. Yes!”, the rest of the country knew of Wilkes County, North Carolina.
It remained in the national consciousness through 1996 when the colorful traveling circus that is NASCAR made annual pilgrimages to its spiritual home that pumped millions into the local economy and shone a spotlight on little old North Wilkesboro.
Then, as diehard race fans know, greed and a drive for a place on the New York Stock Exchange, pushed aside some small towns for (alleged) greener, larger pastures. The North Wilkesboro Speedway and The Rock (Rockingham Speedway) lost race dates.
And that loss, both an economic blow and a shot at self-esteem, no doubt drove the very real well of enthusiasm that greeted word late last month that Gov. Cooper would be pushing federal relief money to improve infrastructure racetracks in North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and Charlotte among other bigger ticket items.
“This pandemic brought us a once-in-a-generation challenge, and these funds have brought us a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Cooper said. “Let’s use them to make transformational change for our state.”
To be sure, $5.7 billion is a ton of money; the proposed 2021-22 general fund budget for the entire state is $27.3 billion.
And while a lion’s share of attention ought to be paid to improvements and upgrades to the state’s schools, roads and workforce development, it’s hard to ignore the excitement generated by one small sliver of a very large pie.
“I don’t know if excitement is a big enough word,” said Eddie Settle, the chairman of the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners.
Investments and dividends
The recommendation as outlined in a subsection of Cooper’s plan entitled “Motorsports and Outdoor Recreation Opportunities” actually calls for $45 million to be spent boosting a $5 billion industry largely based in North Carolina.
In addition to $10 million each for North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and Charlotte, the proposal includes money for grants to other tracks (Bowman Gray Stadium?) and to establish (and promote) a Moonshine and Motorsports Heritage Trail that links various sites of interest to tourists.
Naturally, the announcement was greeted enthusiastically and various visions of a rebuilt economic engine roaring back to life soon followed. Owners of the tracks issued statements of support — Who in their right mind turns down that kind of dough? — and talk of corporate sponsors such as Camping World supporting new races circulated.
But of what sort? Modifieds such as those run by locals at Bowman Gray? ARCA? The Camping World Truck Series? Or perhaps the Big Daddy NASCAR Cup Series itself?
“I don’t know. You hear rumors,” Settle said.
A series of races, perhaps as many as five in a season from one of the smaller divisions, could mean as much as $40 million to the local economy. “That’s the whole area, not just North Wilkesboro,” he said.
Settle is smart enough (and old enough) to remember what racing meant to the bottom line and the sense of civic pride. That’s why he was among the first to say he’d support the requirement of a local match of $1 for every $4 in American Rescue Plan funds.
“We’d have to put in a percentage match,” he said. “That’s no problem for our county. We’ve been smart with our money.”
(Some of which comes in the form of relief to cities and counties from the federal government.)
Settle is also smart enough to know that as things stand, Cooper’s plan requires legislative action.
No doubt he heard Rep. Elmore when he said last month “it’s just a proposal, a lot of moving pieces. But I hope it will hold.”
Still, a guy can dream. Memories of the sweet smell of gas and oil, blended into the roar of big engines blasting down a straightaway, aren’t that old — or far fetched.
“I think it was a brilliant political move for Roy Cooper to put together,” Settle said. “Wilkes is a very red county. Same as Richmond (home of Rockingham). He knows he’ll get support for it.”
336-727-7481