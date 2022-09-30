11,000 out of power in Forsyth as remnants of Hurricane Ian approach. County under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County experienced no significant storm damage throughout most of the day on Friday, but emergency officials were warning that the most severe weather could be coming Friday night.

The good news is that winds were expected to lessen after midnight, and that Saturday rainfall is expected to amount to something between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain. And what rain does fall is expected to be mainly Saturday morning.

But wind speeds were already picking up as sunset drew near on Friday, with a 43-mile-per-hour gust at Smith Reynolds Airport reported about 5:30 p.m. Hours earlier, the strongest gusts had been around 30 miles per hour.

Power outages in Forsyth County area increased from only a hundred or so customers in mid-afternoon to about 11,000 customers scattered around the county by 8:30 p.m. Conditions were harder in metropolitan Greensboro — some 31,000 customers without power — and a whopping 70,000 outages in the Wake County-Raleigh area.

The National Weather Service put Forsyth County under a flash flood warning about 8:30 p.m. Friday, saying that radar indicated that thunderstorms producing heavy rains were headed toward the county. The warning was set to expire at 11:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the county had been largely spared of significant damage.

"I don't want to jinx it, but so far it has not been a major impact yet," August Vernon, the director of emergency management here, said about 5:30 p.m.. "Obviously we have several more hours, and we still have several more bands (of rain). We are not going to be out of it for awhile."

Hurricane Ian, after regaining its hurricane strength over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after exiting Florida, made landfall again around 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, S.C., north of Charleston.

By 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said that the center of the storm was about 20 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and was moving north at about 15 miles per hour. With top wind speeds around 70 miles per hour, the storm no longer had hurricane status, but forecasters said the potential for damaging winds and flooding remained as the storm moved north.

Looking toward Thursday night, the forecast called for heavy rain at times in Winston-Salem and a low of 54. Sustained winds in the 25- to 30-mile-per-hour range are expected to diminish after midnight to 18 to 23 miles per hour.

On Saturday, showers are likely, mainly before 9 a.m. It will be cloudy with a high of 63. Sunday will see a chance of more showers, mostly after 3 p.m., and a high of 63.

Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said Thursday night could still bring "a good chance to have three to five inches of rain" in the Triad.

Earlier projections of the storm track had the center moving west of Winston-Salem, but at 6 p.m., the track pointed toward the eastern side of Greensboro.

The change meant Winston-Salem had a greater chance of stronger northerly and northeasterly winds as the remnants of Ian approached, Badgett said.

"Even though the track has changed slightly, it is not going to make much of a big difference," he said. "It is going to stay on the cool side."

The National Weather Service said localized urban flooding and flooding in low-lying areas remained possible Thursday night. A small chance of a tornado was posted for the coastal plains, but not here.