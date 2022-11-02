11 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County.

Eleven more people have died of COVID-19-related causes in Forsyth County, the second-highest count in the state’s weekly report since the height of the omicron surge in mid-February.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists Forsyth with 915 confirmed deaths related to the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

According to the weekly report released Wednesday, there was just one death listed for the week that ended Oct. 29.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 450 of the Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths, along with 197 ages 65 to 74, 165 ages 50 to 64, 36 ages 25 to 49, and four ages infant to 24. There are 58 deaths that do not have an age listed for the deceased.

Meanwhile, the county had its first week over week increase in cases in four DHHS COVID-19 dashboard reports at 423.

That's up from 303 cases for the week that ended Oct. 22. That weekly count was at its lowest level since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 14.4%, or 61, of those counted as a confirmed case last week were considered as being re-infected.

Forsyth has had 115,923 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest said Tuesday that even though the Triad and North Carolina is in a lull for COVID-19 cases, he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors without mask restrictions in place.

Priest said that as of Tuesday, there are 75 COVID-19 patients systemwide for Novant, with just one requiring the use of a ventilator. He said almost all COVID-19 patients are ages 65 and older, and either unvaccinated or haven't completed their vaccine booster regimen.

Priest warned that even as many, if not most, people have either been vaccinated or exposed to a COVID-19 variant, the latest subvariants remain very contagious even though "they may not cause much more serious disease."

"By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both," Priest said.

"It's important to remember that vaccination protection does fade over time, so with Thanksgiving coming up, it's probably best to get boosted within the next two weeks."

Influenza update

DHHS reported Wednesday that a child in the eastern part of the state has died from complications associated with influenza.

To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.

The latest DHHS count has five adult deaths linked to flu, up from one in the previous report.

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to being the best way to prevent infection with the flu, vaccination can make illness milder for those who do get the flu.

Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than five, pregnant women, people over 65 and those with certain chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

However, more than half of the children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would put them at higher risk.

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can also help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Antiviral treatment works best if started soon after symptoms begin.

Priest stressed the presence of influenza is already high in the Triad and most parts of the Southeast just one month into the traditional flu season that begins Oct. 1 and runs through at least March 31.

Priest said the increase in flu cases reflects the successful tapping down of cases as people wore masks for COVID-19 protection the previous two flu seasons.

"This year, we're seeing much higher activity in October, which means we're already about two-thirds of the way toward our typical peak," Priest said.

Priest also emphasized getting a seasonal flu shot soon to build up protections ahead of the winter months.

"We know that both influenza and COVID can have downstream effects, and there is an association with heart attacks and strokes in the weeks after someone has the flu or COVID," Priest said.

"Vaccines not only protect you from getting infections, but also protect you from severe consequences in the weeks after that infection, particularly for those already with certain risk factors."

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 8,020, down from a revised 7,151 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,306, or 16.3%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.25 million.

There were 281 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,234 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 623, up 22 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 668 last week, down from 676 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 163 COVID-19 patients, up six from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 65.5% of new cases from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22, along with 15.9% the BA.4.6 subvariant and 6.8% the BF.7 subvariant. There were eight subvariants listed by DHHS.

DHHS reported 10.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 6.8 million and 13.6 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.