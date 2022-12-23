12,000 without power in Forsyth County as strong winds blow and temperatures drop

The Triad is experiencing the highest levels of weather-related power outages in North Carolina as of Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported that 16,000 customers in the Greensboro area were without electricity, and 12,000 were affected in the Winston-Salem area.

Dispatchers were sending public safety personnel to streets all over Winston-Salem as reports came in of downed power lines, trees blocking roadways and the like.

Statewide, about 130,000 customers were without power.

“High winds and saturated ground may lead to downed trees, limbs and power lines,” the company cautioned this week. “These winds can also impede Duke Energy workers’ ability to assess storm damage and restore power, and any outages that occur early Friday could linger into the evening as high wind gusts are forecast throughout the day.”

Those gusts could reach as high as 45 mph Friday as temperatures plummet and wind chills dip below zero, the National Weather Service said.

After starting in the mid-40s in the early-morning hours, temperatures had dropped to 25 in Winston-Salem by 10 a.m. and are expected to drop into the teens by evening rush hour.

The weather service issued a wind chill advisory through 9 a.m. Christmas Eve.

“Use caution when venturing outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves,” the service’s Raleigh office advised Friday morning. “Check on family, friends, and elderly neighbors who might be susceptible to the cold. Do not forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have a source of water that will not freeze and a warm place to take shelter from the wind and cold.”

Areas most affected by power outages in the Winston-Salem area Friday were east of U.S. 52 in the northernmost part of the city. Dozens of other scattered areas also were impacted.