12-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

A 12-year-old girl died Sunday night after being shot during a fight, Winston-Salem police said.
The victim, whom investigators did not identify, died hours after police were called to a reported shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue.
Evidence at the scene, police said, indicated that gun shots had been fired. A short time later, the 12-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition.
A second victim, 24-year-old Jonathan Quitero Colon, also showed up at an emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The initial investigation indicated that two groups of people were fighting, police said, and that confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire.
This is the third homicide in Winston-Salem in 2023 compared to two at this point in 2022.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem
Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
