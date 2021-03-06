 Skip to main content
12-year-old missing from Davidson County
12-year-old missing from Davidson County

Ashlan Kaye Early

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl.

Officers said they were called to Shamrock Drive off Ridge Road in Davidson County on Friday after Ashlan Kaye Early went missing.

Ashlan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and black and white checked Vans. She was carrying a black hoodie.

The girl has brown hair, blue eyes, fair skin and circular glasses, the sheriff’s office said. She also has a light pink birthmark on the back of her neck.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ashlan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the sheriff’s office at 336-242-2105.

