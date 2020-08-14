The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that at least 1,150, or nearly half, of the state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing home or residential care facilities as of 4 p.m. Friday. At least 11 people associated with long-term care centers in Forsyth County have died.
DHHS listed nursing homes and residential care centers in these Triad and Northwest N.C. counties as having active outbreaks:
Forsyth, with 13.
Guilford, with seven.
Davidson, with four.
Randolph and Surry, with three.
Alamance, Ashe and Rockingham, with two.
Wilkes and Yadkin, with one.
There are at least 699 active cases in those centers, along with 62 deaths, 48 of which were Guilford.
On Friday, DHHS listed active outbreaks for the first time at:
Alamance Health Care Center, with two residents and one staff member.
Margate Health and Rehab in Ashe, with two residents.
Accordius Health of Clemmons, with one resident and one staff member.
Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation of Eden, with eight residents and one staff member.
Surry Community Health & Rehab, with three staff members.
Yadkin Nursing Center, with three residents and one staff member.
Region's 10 largest current outbreaks
Guilford's Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center: 96 residents and 28 staff members. There have been 22 resident deaths.
Guilford's Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 65 residents and 20 staff members. There have been 15 resident deaths.
Wilkes' Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 51 residents and 34 staff members. There has been one resident death.
Randolph's Woodland Hill Center: 40 residents and 17 staff members. There have been six resident deaths.
Forsyth's The Citadel: 40 residents and 14 staff members. There have been three resident deaths.
Guilford's Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation: 41 residents and seven staff members. There have been three resident deaths.
Davidson's Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center: 28 residents and eight staff members. There have been two resident deaths.
Surry's Pruitt Health-Elkin: 15 residents and 14 staff members. There have been three resident deaths.
Forsyth's Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation: 14 residents and 14 staff members. There have been no deaths.
Guilford's Abbotswood at Irving Park Assisted Living: 19 residents and six staff members. There have been four resident deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.