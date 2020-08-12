Edwards

Savion Martell Edwards

Update: 13-year-old Savion Edwards has been located and is in good health, police say.

***

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teen, authorities said Wednesday. 

Savion Martell Edwards, 13, was last seen leaving 4355 Old Belews Creek Road on Tuesday night. Police said Edwards has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Edwards. 

Edwards, a Black male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and light blue jeans. Police said he may be on foot or riding a red bicycle. He has brown eyes, wears glasses and has short black hair. 

Anyone with information about Edwards is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. 

