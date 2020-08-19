The juvenile who died in Tuesday's crash on Patterson Avenue has been identified as 13-year-old Reuben Charles Pledger IV, a family member said Wednesday.
Reuben was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet that was being chased by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, authorities said. The chase ended at 12:25 a.m. in the 900 block of Patterson Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit an utility pole.
Winston-Salem police officers, emergency medical technicians and city firefighters treated Reuben, but he died at the scene.
Reuben's relatives want to know where Reuben was sitting the car when the crash happened, said Michaela Finney of Winston-Salem, one of Reuben's aunts. Police have provided few details about the incident to Reuben's family members, Finney said.
"We know as much as everyone else knows," Finney said. "They were running from the cops, and the car didn't have any tags."
The car was traveling at 80 mph, and within seconds, it went out of control and struck the pole, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were working jointly with police in the city limits when deputies noticed a car traveling erratically and without a license plate displayed on southbound Patterson Avenue, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy tried to stop the car beginning in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said.
"We know he wasn't driving," Finney said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic-enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
Reuben was primarily raised by his grandmother, who died two years ago of cancer, Finney said.
"She was basically his mother," Finney said. "That was all he knew."
After the grandmother died, "Reuben began to rebel," Finney said. "(The grandmother's death) really took a toll on him and my other nephews. Reuben wasn't a perfect kid by any means."
Reuben, who was 11 at that time, started getting into difficulties, she said.
"He was out there doing things that he wasn't supposed to be doing," Finney said. "He was hanging with an older crowd. He got wrapped up with some bad people."
After the car crash, three other people were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Among the injured was the driver, also a juvenile, and passengers Desean Stephan Dick, 18, of East 14th Street; and Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21 of Oak Ridge Court, police said.
Lyles was served warrants for two felonies — obtaining property by false pretenses and breaking and entering and larceny. That included misdemeanor probation violations as well. Lyles was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Charges against the driver are pending, the sheriff’s office said. A stolen gun was recovered at the scene.
Reuben also was a fun-loving kid, Finney said. He was an good-spirited teenager who made people smile, she said.
"Reuben was the sweetest kid that you would ever meet," Finney said.
Reuben attended the Quality Education Academy on Lansing Drive before he transferred to Hanes Magnet School during the 2019-20 school year, Finney said. After Reuben was involved in an altercation at the Hanes Magnet, he transferred to a non-traditional school within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, she said.
Frankie Gist, a former teacher and coach of the step team at Quality Education Academy, met Reuben several years ago — even recalling the pair’s initial interaction.
When Gist was at the public charter school, Reuben came to an open tryout for the step team. Reuben and another student arrived late, and weren’t “taking it serious,” Gist said.
Gist asked the two children to stop talking, but Reuben briefly spoke under his breath and was told to leave the tryout. Gist said Reuben’s grandmother appealed to Gist the following day.
"She was in her last stage of cancer, and she walked in there out of her dying bed — walked all the way in the building — just to come to me to tell me, 'Mr. Gist, sir. Please don’t give up on him,' Gist recalled of the exchange. "'He’s been through a lot, and he really wants to do this …I said, 'Ma’am, I can promise you I will look after him as long as I am here.’
"Ever since then, Reuben has been a part of my life. You know, he came back to the practice — he did everything he was supposed to do. He was one of my team captains on the step team."
Reuben, at the time, was a leader who ultimately taught his fellow students how to step. He performed in a Christmas parade at Winston-Salem State University as well. Gist said Reuben had “so much potential."
Reuben wanted to be accepted, but he "got with the wrong people," Gist said.
"Before this happened, Reuben was already going through some things as a child," Gist said. "You know, being a kid — getting in trouble, not coming in at the right time of the night. … And it wasn’t based off his actions. It was based off the people he hung with.
"He wanted to fit in," Gist said. "Reuben was a kid who was not able to fit in because he was destined for greatness. And so he did what everybody else did."
Reuben enjoyed spending time with his family members, and loved to draw, Finney said of her nephew. He aspired to be a rapper, and Reuben posted video to You Tube of himself rapping and doing bebop, she said. Reuben also was a member of the QEA Steppers.
"I want everyone to remember him as a sweet, pleasant kid and not for the mistakes and bad choices that eventually cost him his life," Finney said. "Nobody's perfect, especially children at that age."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hmm, this article states Reuben had "relatives," however it seems none of these relatives wanted to take responsibility for Reuben. Instead of "wondering where Reuben was sitting in the vehicle," his relatives should be wondering why 13-year old Reuben was out after midnight that fateful night that ended up costing him his life. Relatives seem to want to blame Reuben's "bad crowd" for his choices, but these relatives instead should be looking in the mirror and stop their blame game. These adult relatives couldn't exercise control, discipline, guidance, and love to Reuben? Again, why is a 13-year old out in the streets past midnight? Were ANY adults involved in Reuben's life and if so, how could they allow this to happen? At some point, adults (i.e., guardians, "relatives") need to take responsibility for their children family members and stop looking to place blame elsewhere. Evidently, these relatives wanted nothing to do with Reuben, and literally were OK pushing him off on an elderly grandmother battling her own terminal medical condition to be the sole guardian for this child. And after this tragedy (and colossal failure by "the relatives"), all they're concerned with is "where was Reuben sitting in the car when it crashed? Give me a break!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.