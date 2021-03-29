130 new cases, 1 death reported for Forsyth County over the weekend

Most key COVID-19 metrics remained mostly stable over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide as the next group of North Carolinians becomes eligible for vaccination appointments Wednesday.
Monday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services combines data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It was the first weekend that DHHS did not provide daily reports.
Forsyth had 130 new cases for the three days, including 37 reported for Sunday. With the new reporting regiment, the DHHS dashboard does not provide the case counts for Fridays and Saturdays.
However, it is clear that Forsyth’s new daily cases were below 100 for each of the three days, which means they have remained below 100 for 28 consecutive days.
The overall case count during the pandemic is at 33,293.
There was one additional COVID-19 related death listed for Forsyth in Monday's report. COVID-19’s death toll in Forsyth is at 360 since mid-March 2020.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 15 so far in March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Employment sectors for eligibility beginning Wednesday are: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
The March 31 eligibility also applies to college students who live in fraternity or sorority houses and dormitories.
Statewide
There were 5,305 new cases reported statewide for the three-day period, broken down to 2,250 on Friday, 1,683 on Saturday and 1,372 on Sunday.
There has been some ebb and flow to the statewide daily count over the past week with a high of 2,154 on Thursday and 1,062 on March 23.
The overall case count is at 910,833.
There were 57 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide for the three-day period. Overall, the statewide death toll is 12,085.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 873, up 14 from Sunday.
Sunday’s count of 859 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since late September. The daily count has been below 1,000 for 22 consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 186 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 19 from Sunday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 5.7% based on 30,466 tests conducted Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.2% out of about 700 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The slight increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even another round of social gathering restrictions was lifted Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he shares the concerns of other health officials that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.
Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk.”
Vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, at least 150,239 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 88,803 adults receiving the first dose, or about 23.2% of county residents, and 61,436 receiving both doses, or 16.1% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant Health Inc. — are working together to distribute vaccines.
Statewide, 4.65 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.97 million by medical providers and 674,736 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.88 million and 1.65 million, respectively, as of Monday.
There have been 121,107 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 35.2% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 21.6% both doses.
336-727-7376