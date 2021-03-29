130 new cases, 1 death reported for Forsyth County over the weekend

Most key COVID-19 metrics remained mostly stable over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide as the next group of North Carolinians becomes eligible for vaccination appointments Wednesday.

Monday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services combines data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It was the first weekend that DHHS did not provide daily reports.

Forsyth had 130 new cases for the three days, including 37 reported for Sunday. With the new reporting regiment, the DHHS dashboard does not provide the case counts for Fridays and Saturdays.

However, it is clear that Forsyth’s new daily cases were below 100 for each of the three days, which means they have remained below 100 for 28 consecutive days.

The overall case count during the pandemic is at 33,293.

There was one additional COVID-19 related death listed for Forsyth in Monday's report. COVID-19’s death toll in Forsyth is at 360 since mid-March 2020.

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 15 so far in March.