$14,000 fees shock local distillers who assisted with hand sanitizer efforts in COVID-19 outbreak

"It's unfair, but it's typical of the federal government to impose fines and fees after the fact," Williams said.

The fees that affect distillers are $14,060 for over the counter drug monograph facilities and $9,373 for contract manufacture organizations, according to a federal document. The fees are due Feb. 11.

Kahn acknowledged the concerns of distillers who produced and supplied hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We understand the concern that manufacturers have about the fees they are being asked to pay, especially from small businesses during this difficult time," Kahn said.

The FDA has made information regarding its planned implementation of its new user fee program publicly available on the agency’s website, beginning in May 2020, Kahn said. The agency will use the money collected in these fees to conduct its regulatory activities and to provide the public with access to innovative over-the-counter monograph drugs, Kahn said.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States notified its members, including distilleries, Thursday of the FDA's action, which could bankrupt some struggling businesses, said Chris Swonger, the council's president and chief executive officer. The council is a national trade association.