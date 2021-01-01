$14,000 fees shock local distillers who assisted with hand sanitizer efforts in COVID-19 outbreak

Operators of local distilleries say they were shocked when they learned this week about new fees that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is imposing on manufacturers of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The FDA announced its fee rates Tuesday for fiscal year 2021, and the agency indicated that a provision under the CARES Act gives it the authority to assess and collect user fees from manufacturers of over-the-counter drugs such as hand sanitizer, said Jeremy Kahn, an FDA spokesman.
"We feel a little bit betrayed," said Joe Tappe, the distiller at the Broad Branch Distillery at 756 N. Trade St. "We stepped up when our city, our state and our country needed us. We switched over production from liquor to hand sanitizer.
"We gave it away to the public," Tappe said. "We gave it away to (front)line heroes."
As coronavirus cases surged in March 2020, distilleries nationwide started producing hand sanitizer by switching their alcohol production to antiseptic, undrinkable alcohol and giving away bottles of members of their local communities, USA Today reported on Thursday.
The distilleries took action after the country faced a shortage of hand sanitizer as shoppers panicked and bought hand soap, cleaning swipes and other sanitation projects, the newspaper reported.
The FDA should have notified hand-sanitizer manufacturers of its plan to impose the fees, said Zeb Williams, the owner of Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery at 2675 Williams Road in Lewisville. The distillers who switched from producing liquor to hand sanitizer weren't aware of these fees, Williams said.
"It's unfair, but it's typical of the federal government to impose fines and fees after the fact," Williams said.
The fees that affect distillers are $14,060 for over the counter drug monograph facilities and $9,373 for contract manufacture organizations, according to a federal document. The fees are due Feb. 11.
Kahn acknowledged the concerns of distillers who produced and supplied hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We understand the concern that manufacturers have about the fees they are being asked to pay, especially from small businesses during this difficult time," Kahn said.
The FDA has made information regarding its planned implementation of its new user fee program publicly available on the agency’s website, beginning in May 2020, Kahn said. The agency will use the money collected in these fees to conduct its regulatory activities and to provide the public with access to innovative over-the-counter monograph drugs, Kahn said.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States notified its members, including distilleries, Thursday of the FDA's action, which could bankrupt some struggling businesses, said Chris Swonger, the council's president and chief executive officer. The council is a national trade association.
"This incredibly frustrating news comes as a complete shock to the more than 800 distilleries across the country that came to the aid of their communities and first responders," Swonger said. "While this fee may be a rounding error to a large pharmaceutical company, this will be disastrous to small distilleries who stepped up to help produce this critical product."
If Broad Branch Distillery pays the fee, it "could easily cause us to lose an employee," Tappe said. "We are doing our best to stay in business. A rock has been put in our road going forward."
Tappe and Williams pointed to the American Crafts Spirits Association, which released a statement on Wednesday saying that the FDA should grant waivers to distilleries who have no plans to manufacture and sell hand sanitizer in 2021.
The CARES Act doesn't provide any waiver provisions for "any specific category of manufacturer or for the deadline for assessing those fees," Kahn said. "However, we stand ready to work with Congress on ways this can be addressed."
ASCA contends that the FDA's fees "was unintended for small businesses who temporarily stepped up to produce hand sanitizer to help communities in a time of need," the association said.
Both local distilleries have filed applications to remove their businesses from the FDA registry of distilleries producing hand sanitizer to avoid paying the fees, Tappe and Williams said.
It was unclear Thursday whether the FDA would have to approve those applications.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March 2020, the Broad Branch Distillery produced 500 to 600 gallons of hand sanitizer, Tappe said. During the same period, the Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery produced nearly 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, Williams said.
Both businesses donated much of their hand sanitizers to first responders such as law enforcement agencies, emergency-medical technicians, school systems and day-care centers, they said.
"The hand sanitizer thing was a temporary thing," Williams said. "It's certainly not something that we were going to do make a (living) doing. Our goal is make liquor."
336-727-7299