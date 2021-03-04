 Skip to main content
14-year-old missing from Winston-Salem. Police ask for help finding girl.
14-year-old missing from Winston-Salem. Police ask for help finding girl.

Alyssa Jewel Dalton

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking the public's help in finding Alyssa Jewel Dalton.

She is a 14-year-old white female, five feet, 5 inches tall and 148 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design of white skulls design on the front and black pants. She was last seen on Wednesday March 3 at 6:50 p.m. walking away from 4682 Rosencarrie Lane in Winston-Salem.

Dalton suffers from a cognitive disorder.

A Silver Alert has been issued in her disappearance, and anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.

