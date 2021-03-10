 Skip to main content
14-year-old missing from Winston-Salem
14-year-old missing from Winston-Salem

Jasmine Janae Anthony

Jasmine Janae Anthony

Authorities in Winston-Salem are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Jasmine Janae Anthony, who also goes by the name Emarionna Essence Gidley, was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. leaving home on Marne Street, police said.

She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Jasmine was last seen wearing a white, short sleeve crop top, a gray hoodie with writing on the front, red, black and gray camouflage pants, and black and red, low-top sneakers.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Jasmine. Police say she has cognitive disorders.

Anyone with information about Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or en Espanol, 336-728-3904.

