Police say a suspect in a drive-by shooting led members of a SWAT team on a chase Wednesday afternoon, ending when the suspect crashed.

Jassy Salinas Vargas, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as shooting inside city limits and fleeing to elude arrest. He is on supervised release after an involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2018 shooting death.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting, Winston-Salem police said. Members of the boy's family were also shot at multiple times after following the shooter's vehicle, investigators reported. 

The drive-by shooting was on Timlic Avenue in eastern Winston-Salem. The boy was standing outside when a shooter fired at him from a vehicle with several people inside, police said. The vehicle drove away, and members of the boy's family followed it onto U.S. 52 North. 

The vehicles got off the highway at the Martin Luther King Drive exit. At that point, police said, the shooters began firing at the boy's family, causing their vehicle to crash into a guardrail. 

The suspects then drove away. 

No injuries were reported from the second shooting. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

Authorities have executed a search warrant at Vargas' home and continued their search Wednesday evening.

dyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7307

Recommended for you

Load comments