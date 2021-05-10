 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old found safe eight days after she went missing
0 comments

15-year-old found safe eight days after she went missing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton

Dalton

 Winston-Salem Police

UPDATE:

Alyssa Dalton returned home unharmed on Monday. She was removed from Silver Alert status, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Original story:

The Winston-Salem Police Department is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Alyssa Jewel Dalton was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of the 4600 block of Rosencarrie Lane, Winston-Salem. Dalton was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, pink/white socks and black eyeglasses.

She is 5 foot 5, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair. A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News