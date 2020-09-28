16-year-old girl indicted for murder in death of 13-year-old Reuben Pledger.

A 16-year-old girl has been indicted for murder in a chase and wreck that left a 13-year-old boy dead.
Kmya Amari Renee Wynn of Avera Avenue was indicted Monday on a charge of second-degree murder under the theory that she was being "inherently dangerous without regard to human life."
Wynn was the driver of a car that Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were chasing on Aug. 18. An indictment alleges that Wynn caused the death of Reuben Charles Pledger IV when the car she was driving ran off Patterson Avenue and struck a utility pole. Pledger was a passenger in the car. Police officers, emergency medical technicians and city firefighters treated Reuben, but he died at the scene.
Wynn was initially charged as a juvenile when she was arrested and was sent to a juvenile detention center. An indictment means that a Forsyth County judge has decided to transfer Wynn's case out of juvenile court and that prosecutors plan to treat her as an adult at trial. The indictment places the case into Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial will be set or a plea arrangement will be made between prosecutors and Wynn's criminal defense attorney.
According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working with police in the city limits when they noticed a car without a license plate properly displayed being driven erratically on southbound Patterson Avenue. A deputy tried to stop the car beginning in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said.
Winston-Salem police said in an incident report that Wynn failed to stop for a traffic stop and attempted to "flee at a high-rate of speed."
"Driver of Unit 1 stated she lost control of the vehicle through a curve in the road. Unit 1 exited the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Unit 1 continued on and rolled over before coming to a final rest," Winston-Salem police said in the report.
Wynn was driving up to 80 mph, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Two sheriff's deputies, Troy Austin Curry and Matthew James Marso, are listed as witnesses in the police report. But the deputy or deputies who were in the pursuing patrol cars have not been identified.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has said that the pursuing deputies were following departmental policy and initial video review has shown no violations.
Reuben attended the Quality Education Academy on Lansing Drive before he transferred to Hanes Magnet School during the 2019-20 school year, Michaela Finney, one of Reuben's aunts, told the Winston-Salem Journal last month. After Reuben was involved in an altercation at the Hanes Magnet, he transferred to a non-traditional school within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, she said.
