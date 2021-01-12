 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old missing for nearly a month. Winston-Salem police ask for help locating teen.
0 comments
top story

16-year-old missing for nearly a month. Winston-Salem police ask for help locating teen.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Diarra Boye

Diarra Boye

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old missing from Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Diarra Boye was last seen Dec. 13 on Laura Avenue in Winston-Salem.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. She was wearing a gray Aero jumpsuit when she was last seen.

Winston-Salem police ask that anyone with information regarding Boye’s whereabouts contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News