16-year-old missing for nearly a month. Winston-Salem police ask for help locating teen.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old missing from Winston-Salem.
Diarra Boye was last seen Dec. 13 on Laura Avenue in Winston-Salem.
She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. She was wearing a gray Aero jumpsuit when she was last seen.
Winston-Salem police ask that anyone with information regarding Boye’s whereabouts contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.