A 16-year-old was shot and injured Sunday while attending a Super Bowl party at the 1600 block of Charity Lane, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:56 p.m. and located the victim, who hasn’t been publicly identified by police, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right calf.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim argued before the shooting.

The suspect fled the area and has not been identified, police said.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.