17-year-old girl faces new charge in death of 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy in chase

His family said in his obituary that he loved dancing, playing basketball, swimming and music.

Wynn also faces other charges in the the crash, including felony fleeing to elude arrest and speeding. The arrest warrant for the speeding charge alleges that Wynn was driving 92 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release last year that deputies were working with police in the city limits when they noticed a car without a license plate properly displayed being driven erratically on southbound Patterson Avenue.

Arrest warrants said Deputy Troy Austin Curry attempted to stop the vehicle in the 2200 block of Paterson Avenue. The driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said. Winston-Salem police said in an incident report that Wynn failed to stop and attempted to "flee at a high-rate of speed."

"Driver of Unit 1 stated she lost control of the vehicle through a curve in the road. Unit 1 exited the roadway and collided with a telephone pole," Winston-Salem police said in the incident report. "Unit 1 continued on and rolled over before coming to a final rest."