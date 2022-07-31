18-year-old critically injured in Winston-Salem shooting

An 18-year-old Winston-Salem resident was shot and critically injured Sunday as gunfire was exchanged between two unknown groups of people, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded at 2:50 a.m. to a report of a large amount of gunfire in the area of the 1500 block of Oakshire Court.

While officers were on the scene searching for potential victims, suspects and evidence, a private vehicle arrived at a medical facility carrying Antoni Rodriguez Lopez, who sustained a gunshot wound in the area of Oakshire Court, police said.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between several groups. Lopez was struck. He is in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Several vehicles along with one apartment building were also struck by gunfire, police said. No other victims were located.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.