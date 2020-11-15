18-year-old N.C. A&T student shot to death in Greensboro and another person was injured, police say

GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old man from Raleigh was slain and another person injured in a shooting early today, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a call at 12:20 a.m. found Jalen Scott Dunston with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Omaha Street. CPR was performed, but Dunston succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Dunston was a freshman nursing student at N.C. A&T, according to WGHP-FOX8, citing a letter sent to students by the university.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and no suspect information was available.

The intersection of Omaha Street and Julian Street was closed while officials investigated the incident but has since reopened.