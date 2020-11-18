184 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death in Forsyth. NC also nears record high in new cases.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Forsyth County and statewide, with both nearing record numbers of new cases as reported Wednesday by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth had 184 new cases, while there were 3,367 new cases statewide.

Only once has Forsyth seen more cases in a single day's report. Saturday's case total was 198, while the statewide high was 3,885, also reported Saturday.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Forsyth has logged 11,366 total cases. The county has experienced 22 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, DHHS is reporting 320,862 total cases statewide since the onset of the pandemic. Since Oct. 15, 17 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

Also on Wednesday, DHHS reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth for an overall total of 151. There were 46 additional deaths statewide for an overall total of 4,898.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

COVID metrics