184 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death in Forsyth. NC also nears record high in new cases.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Forsyth County and statewide, with both nearing record numbers of new cases as reported Wednesday by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth had 184 new cases, while there were 3,367 new cases statewide.
Only once has Forsyth seen more cases in a single day's report. Saturday's case total was 198, while the statewide high was 3,885, also reported Saturday.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Forsyth has logged 11,366 total cases. The county has experienced 22 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Meanwhile, DHHS is reporting 320,862 total cases statewide since the onset of the pandemic. Since Oct. 15, 17 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
Also on Wednesday, DHHS reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth for an overall total of 151. There were 46 additional deaths statewide for an overall total of 4,898.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
COVID metrics
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Wednesday, DHHS reported a 9.2% positive test rate from the 28,956 tests conducted Monday. It is the highest such rate since North Carolina began tracking.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was 9.3% out of about 1,500 tests on Tuesday. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
Across the state, COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 1,537 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, up from the previous record of 1,501 on Monday.
The Triad region also reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, with 436, the most for any region in the state and up 23 from the previous high on Monday.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad has had the state's highest regional hospitalization numbers since Oct. 28.
The Triad's three largest healthcare systems said Tuesday that while they are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, they are within their bed capacity range.
Terry Akin, Cone Health's chief executive, said Tuesday that COVID-19 trends in the Triad "are very alarming," including Cone system facilities surpassing 100 COVID-19 hospitalized patients for the first time during the pandemic.
"Cone Health faces possible reductions in other (non-COVID-19) care and services," Akin said.
"This is clearly not a good situation for our communities. We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions."
COVID updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of Wednesday (latest available): 9,297 out of 11,366, or 81.8%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of Wednesday (latest available): 1,918.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest available): 276,132, or 87.9%
Because statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Three pandemic-related restrictions by three weeks, through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduces indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 people, which went into effect Friday.
That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total statewide case count has jumped 82.5% from 175,815 to 320,862 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 69.5% from 2,889 to 4,898.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 49.4% from 214,684 to 320,862. The death toll is up by 35.7% from 3,608 to 4,898.
