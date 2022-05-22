19-year-old shot, wounded while walking on Millerwood Drive in Winston-Salem

James Jordan Bowman, 19, was shot Sunday afternoon while walking in the 1200 block of Millerwood Drive.

Winston-Salem police officers were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. to that location after a reported shooting.

The investigation found that Bowman was approached from behind by an unknown make and model vehicle, which was being operated by an unknown driver.

Bowman then heard a gunshot and realized that he was struck by one round. The victim fled the area on foot and the suspect fled in the vehicle.

Bowman was transported to a local facility for treatment with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be found online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

