190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County over the weekend as numbers continue to rise.

The 17-county Triad region reported 226 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, up nine from Friday.

DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.8% based on 29,872 tests performed Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.

For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.9% of 650 tests performed Saturday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccination totals

Forsyth vaccine providers — the county Department of Public Health, Wake Forest Baptist and Novant — have given 121,823 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Monday.

DHHS reports that 31.7% of Forsyth residents, or 123,139 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.

DHHS reported that 94,502, or 24.7%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.