190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County over the weekend as numbers continue to rise.

Forsyth County reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, continuing what experts call a worrying trend.
The new cases were recorded between noon Friday and noon Monday.
There were 53 new cases reported for Sunday. DHHS no longer provides county-level daily dashboard updates over the weekend.
The total for the pandemic is 34,553.
There was an additional COVID-19 related death over the three-day period for a total of 369 in Forsyth.
Statewide, 6,062 cases were reported over the three-day period: 2,338 on Friday, 1,955 for Saturday and 1,380 on Sunday. The pandemic total is at 949,366.
The state had an additional 31 deaths for the period for a pandemic total of 12,418.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
COVID-19 related hospitalizations have risen statewide from 904 in the April 12 report to 1,096 in Monday’s report.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 226 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, up nine from Friday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.8% based on 29,872 tests performed Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.9% of 650 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccination totals
Forsyth vaccine providers — the county Department of Public Health, Wake Forest Baptist and Novant — have given 121,823 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Monday.
DHHS reports that 31.7% of Forsyth residents, or 123,139 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.
DHHS reported that 94,502, or 24.7%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Statewide, 6.47 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 5.34 million by medical providers and 1.13 million through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.61 million and 2.6 million, respectively, as of Monday. There have been 252,731 J&J vaccine provided.
About 46.6% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 34.8% both doses.
