195-acre wildfire mostly contained in Surry County. Someone burning debris likely sparked the blaze, officials say.

N.C. Forest Service officials say a wildfire on Surry County's Fulcher Mountain, southeast of Low Gap, is now 90% contained after flames spread Sunday to 195 acres.

The Forest Service said it appears the fire started from someone burning debris Saturday but had no other details about the cause.

Firefighters have been working since then to protect some 25 homes and an equal number of other structures in the vicinity of the mountain, where rugged terrain has made it difficult to create fire lines and gain access.

The mountain and the areas around it are heavily wooded, but no homes or other buildings have been lost, a spokesman for the Forest Service said.

A neighbor said the fire got within 100 feet of his cabin off Hidden Valley Road on Sunday night. He was grateful for another neighbor who used heavy equipment to cut a fire line to his house — and to firefighters who set a backfire, which worked its way to the main fire and stopped its progress.

Keith Bobbitt, whose cabin is on the south end of Fulcher Mountain, said he got out Monday morning and saw that his property now seems safe.

"I walked it this morning," he said. "There were several spots that were smoldering but nothing across the fire line."

Bobbitt said Tony Cave, who lives on the east side of the mountain, worked Saturday night to extend a fire line around Bobbitt's cabin to give him additional protection.

Jeremy Waldrop, speaking for the state Forest Service, said volunteer firefighters and Forest Service personnel — around 100 people in all — have been fighting the fire on the western side of Fulcher Mountain, which rises between N.C. 89 and Hidden Valley Road just east of Camp Branch, a tributary of Fisher River.

The area is a couple miles southeast of Low Gap. The fire quickly spread to encompass more than 100 acres on the side of the mountain Saturday night. Winds that initially pushed the fire northeast shifted and pointed the fire southeast, where Bobbitt watched it approaching his cabin Sunday night.

Waldrop said that some people voluntarily left the area but there was no mandatory evacuation.

Authorities are hoping that rain expected to come in Tuesday night helps extinguish what's left of the fire by then but are concerned that winds in advance of the storms could spread the fire.

Bobbitt said a fire engine stayed at his house to give protection.

"They had a team at every home with fire protection," Bobbitt said. "Those guys were phenomenal."

