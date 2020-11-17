$1M poverty plan OK'd by Council

Following through on a proposal from last spring, the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to move toward spending $1 million on antipoverty efforts intended to tackle root causes of crime.
At the same meeting, the council received a stark prediction that the city's budget deficit will grow to $14.5 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
And with the city's usable fund balance already set to drop to less than 10% of the city's general fund, city leaders expressed the worry on Tuesday that all it would take is a major winter storm to push cash reserves below the 8% limit set in law.
"Where is the $14 million going to come from?" North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams asked during a special meeting of the council on Tuesday, without getting any answer.
The council took up the city's budget forecast after giving unanimous approval to a plan to divvy up $1 million in new spending meant to help the city's underprivileged residents.
Although not approving any actual spending on Tuesday, the city council did approve a plan that was put together by an appointed committee that met for months to figure out how to divide $1 million for antipoverty and social-justice spending.
Here's what the panel came up with, and what the council on Tuesday endorsed: $200,000 for anti-poverty and social-justice programs; $200,000 to address long-term needs in the same areas; $300,000 for broadband expansion and training; $190,000 for heritage preservation and education; and $110,000 for mentoring and improving the ability of neighborhoods to keep improvement efforts going.
The $1 million in new antipoverty spending came out of last spring's budget discussions, when Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor proposed taking $1 million from the budget of the Winston-Salem Police Department. At the time, the city was hearing calls from activists for defunding or reducing police spending.
Taylor's idea was to get the $1 million by taking the money from positions in the police budget that were vacant and unlikely to be filled. When it turned out that this money was not even available, the council switched to a plan to spend $1 million for antipoverty efforts apart from the police budget.
When the city received $2.6 million in federal coronavirus relief last summer, that made it possible to use that money for police and fire salaries and freed up $1 million for new antipoverty efforts.
No council member opposed the $1 million spending plan on Tuesday, at least before the group had a chance to hear the budget forecast. When that came a little later in the meeting, Northeast Ward Council Member Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon said the council's plan to spent the $1 million was not intended to be unconditional.
"All the council members said if we had an extra $1 million, we would do this," Parmon said, adding that council members had talked about replenishing the city's cash reserves.
"We are talking about a $14 million gap," Parmon said. "Why not take the money we have ready to give out and ... put that money back over in the fund balance and leave it alone?
As it stands, the city will be asking community organizations to submit proposals for tackling any of the five spending areas developed by the citizens' committee. The proposals will be sifted and scored. The final recommendations would come back to the council, which would then have to approve the spending.
The current city budget, when passed last June, projected spending $5.4 million from cash reserves. That deficit has now grown to $6.4 million because the city lost revenue when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual fair.
Driving the 2021-22 budget crunch are projected pay increases totaling $3.6 million, $1 million in additional recycling costs, $750,000 to cover costs for the new Fire Station 13 and a $500,000 subsidy needed in the city's parking fund.
It would take a property tax increase of around 6.5 cents to close a $14.5 million budget gap, if the city did it on city taxes alone. The current tax rate is 63.74 cents for every $100 of taxable property. With a 6.5-cent increase, the owner of a $150,000 house would see a tax increase of $97.50.
If the projected budget gap of $14.5 million does emerge next spring, city council members said they would have to be taking hard looks at where to make cuts — bringing up the always-sensitive issue of money that the city pays each year to various non-profit agencies.
One idea that has been floated is capping contributions at $50,000 per organization, though city leaders wasted no time on Tuesday shrinking back from such a drastic step.
Putting in such a cap would cut Arts Council funding by $167,000, Old Salem funding by $148,000 and Kaleideum spending by $122,000, with smaller cuts to various other groups including the National Black Theatre Festival, the Winston-Salem Urban League and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.
"Setting a maximum amount is an arbitrary number and would have a devastating impact on our quality of life," Mayor Allen Joines said.
One idea that no one on the council picked up on Tuesday was put forward Monday during the public-comment section, when a number of speakers from the Triad Abolition Project, Hate Out of Winston and Housing Justice Now called again for cuts to the police department budget.
Members of the groups have been calling on the city to make those cuts in recent public-comment periods, without success so far.
But city council members did suggest on Tuesday that non-profits that get money from the city may be getting less in the coming fiscal year.
"If anyone thinks we can fund people like we did last year or the year before, I don't see that happening," Adams said. "Get your mind right, because we are going to have to make some tough decisions. We are probably going to fall out like the family at the family cookout, but we are going to be OK."
