$1M poverty plan OK'd by Council

One idea that has been floated is capping contributions at $50,000 per organization, though city leaders wasted no time on Tuesday shrinking back from such a drastic step.

Putting in such a cap would cut Arts Council funding by $167,000, Old Salem funding by $148,000 and Kaleideum spending by $122,000, with smaller cuts to various other groups including the National Black Theatre Festival, the Winston-Salem Urban League and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

"Setting a maximum amount is an arbitrary number and would have a devastating impact on our quality of life," Mayor Allen Joines said.

One idea that no one on the council picked up on Tuesday was put forward Monday during the public-comment section, when a number of speakers from the Triad Abolition Project, Hate Out of Winston and Housing Justice Now called again for cuts to the police department budget.

Members of the groups have been calling on the city to make those cuts in recent public-comment periods, without success so far.

But city council members did suggest on Tuesday that non-profits that get money from the city may be getting less in the coming fiscal year.

"If anyone thinks we can fund people like we did last year or the year before, I don't see that happening," Adams said. "Get your mind right, because we are going to have to make some tough decisions. We are probably going to fall out like the family at the family cookout, but we are going to be OK."

