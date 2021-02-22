2,133 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina. That's a three month low for the state.

North Carolina reached a three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases with 2,133, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
It's the lowest case count since Nov. 16, when 1,972 were reported. The state has reported 844,770 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported eight COVID-19 deaths statewide, the lowest daily count since eight on Jan. 31.
The overall death toll is 10,934.
DHHS reported Forsyth County had 96 new cases Monday — the same total as Sunday.
It was the first time Forsyth had three consecutive days with fewer than 100 new cases since October.
There were no additional COVID-19 reported deaths in Forsyth.
With six days remaining, February is already the county's deadliest month with 60 death reported. The overall death toll is 338 for Forsyth.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina may be close to easing some Phase Three restrictions by early March.
Cooper said he and his administration expect to announce this week their plans. Some of the restrictions have been in place since Oct. 2.
"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.
"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."
Vaccinations
As of Monday, more than 2.09 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 1.9 million by medical providers and 187,193 in long-term care centers.
There have been 72,230 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 45,427 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.9% of county residents, and 26,983 receiving both doses, or 7.31%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Feb. 16 that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Statewide, 1,567 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Monday, down 80 from Sunday.
Monday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,538 on Nov. 19. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 26 of the last 29 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 340 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down 47 from Sunday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6.1% out of 38,327 tests conducted Saturday.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 6.9% out of about 850 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
