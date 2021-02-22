2,133 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina. That's a three month low for the state.

"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.

"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."

Vaccinations

As of Monday, more than 2.09 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 1.9 million by medical providers and 187,193 in long-term care centers.

There have been 72,230 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 45,427 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.9% of county residents, and 26,983 receiving both doses, or 7.31%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Feb. 16 that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.

Statewide, 1,567 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Monday, down 80 from Sunday.

Monday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,538 on Nov. 19. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 26 of the last 29 days.