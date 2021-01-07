2-3 inches of snow expected in the Triad. Some spots could see up to 6 inches, weather service says.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina as heavy, wet snow is possible in both regions.

The warning will be in effect for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said. The warning will be in effect for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools canceled all high school athletic events scheduled for Friday.

A storm system will move across the Carolinas on Friday and combine with cold high pressure to produce 2 to 3 inches of snow in the Triad, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches in some areas in Forsyth and Guilford counties, said James Taeger, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.

Residents in the northwestern counties will likely see 3 to 6 inches of snow, said Patrick Wilson, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Higher elevations in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Ashe and Watauga will likely get 4 to 8 inches of snow, Wilson said.

Drivers should plan on slippery roads, and the snowy conditions could affect Friday's morning and evening commutes in both regions, the weather service said.