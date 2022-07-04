2 charged with murder in fatal overdose of Winston-Salem man in 2020

A Winston-Salem man and a Greensboro man face murder charges in connection to fatal drug overdose in 2020, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Brown, 26, of Winston-Salem, and Corey Mitchell, 47, of Greensboro, have both been charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution, the news release said.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office went to Midway Commons' parking lot, 189 Hickory Tree Road, on April 3, 2020, on a report of a death. Deputies found Justin Aldridge 24, of Winston-Salem, dead inside of a vehicle. Aldridge had been reported missing on April 1, 2020, to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, and Aldridge's body was taken to a medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was performed. The sheriff's office said it was determined that Aldridge died from a fentanyl-related overdose. The sheriff's office worked with the Greensboro Police Department, the Winston-Salem Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

On June 10, Brown was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution. He was placed into the Davidson County Jail. Then, on June 28, Mitchell was arrested and charged with the same crime. He was also placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Information on bond and court dates was not immediately available.

