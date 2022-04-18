2 children, 2 adults dead after Davie County house fire, sheriff says

Two children and two adults were found dead in a house fire in Davie County on Monday afternoon.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman estimated the ages of the children at 8 months old and 4 years old. Investigators believe their parents also were killed.

He said one family lived in the house, and investigators believe the family members were the victims. Authorities have not identified them.

The bodies will be autopsied, the sheriff said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1900 block of Junction Road in Cooleemee around 2:15 p.m.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the home and drove to the nearby Cooleemee Fire Department to report the fire, Hartman said. When firefighters made their way into the brick house, they found it engulfed in flames, Hartman said.

