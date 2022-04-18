2 children, 2 adults found dead in burning house, Davie County sheriff says

COOLEEMEE — A man, a woman and two children, presumed to be four members of a family, were found dead on Monday inside a brick house in Davie County that received extensive interior damage in a fire reported around 2:15 p.m.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said the children were 4 years old and 8 months old. Autopsies will be performed on all the victims to determine their causes of death.

“A passerby saw the fire, or saw smoke coming from the house, drove to the Cooleemee Fire Department, which is two minutes down the road,” Hartman said. “The Cooleemee Fire Department … were on scene within just three or four minutes … and when they made entry the house was engulfed inside. As they were putting the fire out, they discovered the four deceased persons.”

Hartman said the names of the victims were not being released Monday evening. Asked if there was any suspicion of foul play in the deaths, Hartman said, “We’re still determining that.”

Hartman would not say if any weapons had been found inside the house.

“It was one family that lived there, and that’s who is deceased in the house is what we believe,” Hartman said. “I don’t think there’s any danger to the public or anything like that. It is all contained to the one household.”

WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that the fire was brought under control around 3 p.m. The house is in the 1900 block of Junction Road, just outside the Cooleemee town limits.

The sheriff’s office, assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Davie County Fire Marshal’s Office, are investigating the incident and plan to resume their on-scene investigation Tuesday after working on Monday until it became too dark to see, Hartman said.

Authorities closed Junction Road between Westview Avenue in Cooleemee and Nolley Road on the northwest side of the town in unincorporated Davie County. The section of road was closed all afternoon and didn’t reopen until around 8:30 p.m. when Hartman spoke to reporters at the corner of Junction and Nolley roads.

Hartman described the interior of the house as “heavily, heavily damaged.” Asked if it is unusual for an afternoon house fire to have four fatalities, Hartman said it is “unusual for Davie County, yes.”

“It has definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood,” Hartman said. “It is not an area we have a lot of calls or issues at. We do not have a lot of calls at that house. We don’t have a long history with that house.”

Toward dusk, two ambulances were waved through to the site by a deputy who was stationed at the intersection. The ambulances were not displaying emergency lights. Hartman said the bodies of the victims had been removed from the house, and that deputies would be stationed on the scene overnight to keep it secure.

Hartman said that a number of fire departments from Davie County responded to help the Cooleemee department fight the fire.

