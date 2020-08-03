Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS TO EASTERN NC THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CUMBERLAND, EDGECOMBE, HALIFAX, JOHNSTON, NASH, SAMPSON, WAYNE, AND WILSON - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR FRANKLIN, HARNETT, HOKE, SCOTLAND, WAKE, AND WARREN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 370 MILES SOUTH OF FAYETTEVILLE NC OR ABOUT 440 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ROCKY MOUNT NC - 29.7N 79.9W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 355 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE ALONG THE NORTHEAST COAST OF FLORIDA THIS MORNING AND ALONG THE GEORGIA AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA COASTS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ISAIAS IS THEN FORECAST TO MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. CONDITIONS SHOULD BEGIN TO DETERIORATE THIS EVENING, WITH THE GREATEST IMPACTS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING ARE THE MAIN THREATS. DUE TO SATURATED SOILS AND STRONG WINDS, EXPECT NUMEROUS DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. CONDITIONS SHOULD BEGIN TO IMPROVE SOUTH TO NORTH LATE TUESDAY MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ALONG AND EAST OF US 1. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS WESTERN PIEDMONT AND WESTERN SANDHILLS. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR RAINFALL CREATING DANGEROUS FLOODING AND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READYNC.ORG - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH NC AROUND 11 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.