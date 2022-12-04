2 found shot to death in Whitsett home, sheriff's office says

WHITSETT — Deputies responding to a home here on Saturday night for a welfare check found two people who had been shot.

The deputies had responded about 8:15 p.m. to 6705 Long Meadow Drive and found the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a news release.

The sheriff's office did not identify the victims or offer a motive in the shootings. However, the sheriff's office did say that there was no more threat and that officials believe the shooting was "an isolated incident."

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.