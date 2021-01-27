2 inches of snow in the forecast for Forsyth, surrounding counties early Thursday morning, weather service says

Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow in northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie and Davidson counties. The National weather service has issued a winter weather advisory — in effect from midnight Wednesday through 8 a.m. — for the area.

A storm is expected to dump anywhere from 2 to 6 inches on Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, the weather service said. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph in those areas. A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 27) until noon Thursday, the weather service said.

A storm system tracking across the Southeast on Wednesday night will combine with cold air moving into the Carolinas from the north that will change rain to snow in north-central North Carolina, the weather service said. The transition from rain to snow will occur more slowly along the Interstate 40 corridor, the weather service said.

Snow showers early Thursday morning will produce light snow accumulations across the northwest Piedmont, mainly east of the Interstate 77 across Davie County, the weather service said.

Roads will be slippery in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said. Untreated roads will be snow covered and hazardous, affecting drivers commute on Thursday morning, the weather service said.

In the northwestern mountainous counties, wind chills as low as zero degrees could result in hypothermia if people don't take precautions, the weather service said.

