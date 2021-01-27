2 inches of snow in the forecast for Forsyth, surrounding counties early Thursday, weather service says

Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow early Thursday morning in the northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie and Davidson counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect from midnight through 8 a.m. Thursday for the area.
The snowfall in the Triad should happen in a two- to three-hour period early Thursday morning, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Stokes County Schools will go to remote learning Thursday because of the expected snowy weather, both school districts said Wednesday.
A storm is expected to dump from 2 to 6 inches on Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, the weather service said. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph in those areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through noon Thursday in those counties, the weather service said.
The mountain’s higher elevations may get more than 6 inches of snow, said Mike Sporer, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains such as Wilkes, Surry and Yadkin counties should receive about 1 inch of snow, Sporer said.
Roads will be slippery in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said. Untreated roads will be snow covered and hazardous, affecting drivers' commutes on Thursday morning, the weather service said.
If necessary, state and city road crews are prepared to apply salt to state- and city-maintained roads, highways, bridges and overpasses Thursday morning, state and city officials said. State and city transportation crews are monitoring the forecast.
A storm system tracking across the Southeast on Wednesday night will combine with cold air moving into the Carolinas from the north that will change rain to snow in north-central North Carolina, the weather service said.
The transition from rain to snow will occur more slowly along the Interstate 40 corridor, the weather service said.
Snow showers early Thursday morning will produce light snow accumulations across the northwest Piedmont, mainly east of Interstate 77 across Davie County, the weather service said.
In the northwestern mountainous counties, wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if people don't take precautions, the weather service said.
Dave Bowers, a senior meteorologist for Accuweather at State College, Pa., said he expects that the storm system will move out of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina by 6 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain turning to snow early Thursday morning in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone.
The chance of snow later Thursday drops to 20% in Watauga County and 30% in Forsyth County with high temperatures ranging from 39 degrees in Winston-Salem, near 35 degrees in Surry County and near 25 degrees in Boone.
Thursday night’s forecast calls for clear skies in Forsyth County, Mount Airy and Watauga County with a low temperature around 23 degrees in Winston-Salem, around 21 degrees in Mount Airy and around 16 degrees in Boone.
A second winter storm this week may bring an additional cold rain and snow to the Triad and Northwest North Carolina Saturday night into Sunday, Anderson said.
There is a 50% to 70% chance of rain and snow in Forsyth and Guilford counties both days, the weather service said.
