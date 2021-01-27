2 inches of snow in the forecast for Forsyth, surrounding counties early Thursday, weather service says

If necessary, state and city road crews are prepared to apply salt to state- and city-maintained roads, highways, bridges and overpasses Thursday morning, state and city officials said. State and city transportation crews are monitoring the forecast.

A storm system tracking across the Southeast on Wednesday night will combine with cold air moving into the Carolinas from the north that will change rain to snow in north-central North Carolina, the weather service said.

The transition from rain to snow will occur more slowly along the Interstate 40 corridor, the weather service said.

Snow showers early Thursday morning will produce light snow accumulations across the northwest Piedmont, mainly east of Interstate 77 across Davie County, the weather service said.

In the northwestern mountainous counties, wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if people don't take precautions, the weather service said.

Dave Bowers, a senior meteorologist for Accuweather at State College, Pa., said he expects that the storm system will move out of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain turning to snow early Thursday morning in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone.