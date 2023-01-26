2 killed in 24 hours in Winston-Salem.

A Winston-Salem man died after being shot while standing in front of his house on Stockton Street late Wednesday, one of two homicides in the city within 24 hours, police said Thursday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Stockton Street on a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place in front of the house at 2605 Stockton, but they found no victim, police said.

Moments later, officers learned that Namir Miguel Seabrook, 20, had been taken to a local hospital by family members, police said. Seabrook had been shot and critically wounded.

He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe Seabrook was shot while standing in front of his house.

On Thursday, police detectives searched Seabook’s home.

"That’s an active investigation and there is no additional information available at this time," Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said.

Seabrook’s death is the city’s seventh homicide so far this year, as compared with two homicides during the same time period last year, police said.

Earlier Wednesday, Archie Nash, 63, was found stabbed to death in his home on North Cameron Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe Nash was stabbed during a disturbance with an acquaintance.

Crystal Lakita Spencer James, 32, of East Devonshire Street is charged with murder in Nash’s death, police said.

She was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.